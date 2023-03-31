Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 68,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,313 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

