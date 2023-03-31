Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $11.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.34. 154,166,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,447,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day moving average is $192.13. The company has a market cap of $652.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

