Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 263,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.57. 281,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,871. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

