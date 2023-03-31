Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,127,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MDYV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.84. 268,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,881. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

