Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after buying an additional 343,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.94. 740,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

