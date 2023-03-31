Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 1,396 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 743,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,177. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

