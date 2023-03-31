Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,721 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,537. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

