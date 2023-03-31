NXM Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $56.75 or 0.00201438 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $374.20 million and approximately $94,741.39 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029252 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,183.85 or 1.00042840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 56.40786691 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94,165.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

