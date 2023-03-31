NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

NS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.87. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.46%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

