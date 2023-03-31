Numis (LON:NUM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $219.92

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.92 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.58). Numis shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.58), with a volume of 16,788 shares trading hands.

Numis Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £237.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41.

About Numis

(Get Rating)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.