Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.21. 694,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,263. The company has a market cap of $360.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $159.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average of $126.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

