Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

NVO stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $158.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $358.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

