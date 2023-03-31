Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

