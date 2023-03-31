Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.60. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 902,059 shares changing hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.
