Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.77 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,298 shares of company stock worth $164,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 91,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,022,000 after buying an additional 48,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,472,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Further Reading

