Northern Revival Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Shares Down 1.9%

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACUGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRACU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter worth $689,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Northern Revival Acquisition by 101.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Northern Revival Acquisition by 369,650.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Revival Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

