Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

