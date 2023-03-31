NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NL opened at $6.03 on Monday. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $294.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 68.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.