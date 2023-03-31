Nima Ghamsari Sells 169,242 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blend Labs Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of Blend Labs stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,223. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Blend Labs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 1,161.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 372,226 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
Further Reading
