NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.23. 3,348,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,140,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.