Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

