New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 139,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 332,341 shares.The stock last traded at $12.38 and had previously closed at $12.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,853.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James Stone purchased 11,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,853.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,848.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 324,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Articles

