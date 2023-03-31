New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO John Kline bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at $91,814,794.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Kline bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,342.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 324,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,280. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 226,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

See Also

