New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GBR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 9,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,561. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.62.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

