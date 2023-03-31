Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Nervos Network has a market cap of $201.29 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,452.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00314886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00551699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00434467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,737,396,261 coins and its circulating supply is 40,197,086,751 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

