Nemaura Medical’s (NMRD) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nemaura Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Nemaura Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NMRD opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.02. Nemaura Medical has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.