NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $85.93 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00006868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017919 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

