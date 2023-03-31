NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.66 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $68.64 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006861 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.92649674 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $69,880,601.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

