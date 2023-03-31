nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.
NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
NCNO stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $47.97.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of nCino by 29.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in nCino by 46.9% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in nCino by 54.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 601,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 211,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
