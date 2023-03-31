Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $7.42 million and $16,323.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00151432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00041654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,817,187 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

