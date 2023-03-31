National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stake Lowered by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.