NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.56

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.56 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 37.80 ($0.46). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 7,608 shares.

NAHL Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,660.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

