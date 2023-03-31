Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.50) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.36) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Legal & General Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.24) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.88) to GBX 390 ($4.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($3.96).

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 241.40 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.47) and a one year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,135.14%.

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 644 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,017.69). In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £1,642.20 ($2,017.69). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396.16 ($2,944.05). Insiders purchased 2,865 shares of company stock worth $731,511 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

