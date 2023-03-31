Morgan Stanley Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKE. HSBC lifted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.33.

NKE stock opened at $120.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

