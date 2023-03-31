Morgan Stanley Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $47.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,803,000 after acquiring an additional 209,342 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

