Moonriver Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.33 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.05 or 0.00028825 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $53.68 million and $2.33 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,732,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,666,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

