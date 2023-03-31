Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $103.00. 67,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

