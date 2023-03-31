Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 7,060 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Novanta worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 59.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novanta by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 134.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 1,507.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,047 shares of company stock worth $3,567,528. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NOVT stock traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $159.15. 32,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.