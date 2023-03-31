Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 27,599 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,599 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.31% of H&E Equipment Services worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 53.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 71,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $353.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

