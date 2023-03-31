Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 19,194 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE WK traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $103.02. 177,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,271. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.