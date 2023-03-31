Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 12,568 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 97.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 638,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $29,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $811,074.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $4,044,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. 158,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,812. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

