Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the period. Terreno Realty makes up about 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $96,080,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. 256,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,521. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

