Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 79,250 Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ventyx Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 4,326.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VTYX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 413,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,182. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of -0.17.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

