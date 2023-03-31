Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of WERN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 202,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

