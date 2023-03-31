Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $7.69 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 362,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,000. TEGNA accounts for 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. 920,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,601. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

