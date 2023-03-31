Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $6.18 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,000. Chord Energy comprises 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,071,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,642,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $14,456,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at $34,805,153.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,983 shares of company stock worth $971,848. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.80. The stock had a trading volume of 194,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,444. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 23.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

