Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Short Interest Update

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Modiv Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 12,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,753. Modiv has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

Modiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Modiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

MDV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

