Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $33,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.09. 488,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,059. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

