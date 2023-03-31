Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 200 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 333.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,840 shares of company stock worth $16,245,360. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.96. 774,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $142.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

