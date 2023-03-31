Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) CFO James Michael Douglas Buys 31,250 Shares

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) CFO James Michael Douglas acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Miromatrix Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRO opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 534,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 846,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

